Prime Minister to launch Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad today 

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme for overseas Pakistanis at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of facilitation to overseas Pakistanis, the State Bank of Pakistan is going to start Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme.

Under the programme, overseas Pakistanis will get reward points against the remittances they send through the legal channels. These reward points will enable them to avail free services at government departments.

