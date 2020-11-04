Progress of dam project reviewed

Muslim Bagh:Minster for Irrigation, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi arrived Muslim Bagh on Wednesday to review progress of 100 Dams project.

 

Former Senator Barrister Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi and Secretary, Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan, Ali Akbar Baloch also accompanied him.

 

On the occasion, Project Director, 100 Dams, Shoaib Tareen and Federal Focal Person, Bashir Khan gave a threadbare briefing to Minister for Irrigation.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi said, “The incumbent provincial government believes in uplifting all districts of the province equally”. He said no compromise would be made on quality and pace of work of the development projects.

