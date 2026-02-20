Islamabad: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s flagship broadband service, PTCL Flash Fiber, has been awarded the titles of ‘Best Fixed Network’ for 2025 and ‘Best ISP Gaming Experience’ for the second half of 2025 by Ookla. These awards acknowledge PTCL Flash Fiber’s performance in providing high-speed internet and superior gaming experiences across Pakistan.
According to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, the accolades are based on data from the Speedtest Connectivity Report for Pakistan, covering both the first and second halves of 2025. PTCL Flash Fiber’s performance was evaluated through Ookla’s Key Performance Indicator model, assessing factors such as download and upload speeds, latency, video streaming, and web browsing.
The ‘Best Fixed Network’ award recognizes PTCL Flash Fiber’s leading position in fixed broadband network performance. During the first half of 2025, it was identified as the fastest provider in four regions, and in the latter half of the year, it expanded its market leadership by becoming the fastest provider in the majority of regions.
Additionally, PTCL Flash Fiber received the ‘Best ISP Gaming Experience’ award for the second half of 2025. This award highlights the service’s optimized network architecture, aimed at supporting seamless online gaming through reduced latency and stable connectivity. The recognition reflects PTCL’s dedication to meeting the needs of gamers and users requiring high bandwidth across Pakistan.
PTCL continues to focus on expanding its fiber network, investing in next-generation infrastructure to deliver digital experiences that align with the country’s increasing connectivity requirements.
