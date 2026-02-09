Karachi: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is set to participate in the upcoming Indus AI Week 2026, where it will highlight its transition from a traditional telecommunications provider to a tech company leveraging artificial intelligence. The event provides a national platform for AI initiatives in Pakistan, showcasing PTCL's contributions to the country's AI landscape.
According to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, PTCL plans to showcase its AI-driven advancements, supported by e&'s global innovation capabilities. This strategic shift aims to foster the responsible and scalable adoption of AI within Pakistan's digital framework. The company is actively enhancing the nation's AI infrastructure by investing in high-performance GPU capabilities to bolster advanced computing, data processing, and AI workloads.
PTCL's exhibit will feature eight AI-driven use cases, including four developed with e&, three from PTCL Business Solutions, and one accessibility-focused application by ConnectHear. These showcases are intended to illustrate the practical application of AI in diverse operational, enterprise, and inclusive digital settings.
During the AI Summit, Hatem Bamatraf, President and CEO of PTCL & Ufone, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on the transformative potential of AI in driving national progress. Additionally, Mouteih Chaghlil, Chief Cloud Officer at e& Enterprise, will join a panel to discuss AI's role in supporting Pakistan's digital and economic development. PTCL's involvement underscores its commitment to aiding the Government of Pakistan and enhancing the national AI ecosystem by reinforcing digital infrastructure and promoting widespread AI adoption.
The post PTCL to Unveil AI-Driven Innovations at Indus AI Week 2026 appeared first on Pakistan Business News.