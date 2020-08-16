PTI Government has laid the foundation of change under dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan: CM Usman Buzdar

August 16, 2020

Lahore, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and regretfully added that opposition leaders made a futile attempt of doing political point scoring on a national challenge like Covid pandemic. Usman Buzdar commended that successful strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan resulted in impeding the spread the coronavirus. He acknowledged that affective steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the eradication of corona pandemic were also appreciated at international level.

He condemned that those doing negative politics on corona pandemic should shun the politics of anarchy and chaos. CM deplored that opposition leaders have nothing to do with the problems of the masses adding that people are fully aware that such political parties ruined the national economy. He maintained that such discarded elements are baffled to see the country moving in the right direction. CM underscored that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI government has laid the foundation of bringing change in the country.

He pledged that we would go all out to do every positive work in order to provide maximum relief to the masses. Usman Buzdar remarked that the drama of holding APC has flopped before being staged. He regretted that opposition leaders floated the idea of holding APC merely for the sake of safeguarding their vested interests. CM outlined that those planning to dampen the journey of Pakistan treading on the path of progress and prosperity should patiently wait for three more years. CM denounced that opposition parties are making failed attempt to save their accumulated wealth out of loot and plunder.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that those elements out rightly rejected by the masses neither achieved anything earlier nor would be able to accomplish presently. CM emphasized that the 22 crore people of Pakistan fully reposed their trust on the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar complimented that Prime Minister Imran Khan is bravely confronting and combating internal as well as external challenges being faced by Pakistan. CM stressed that PTI government is adhering to its noble mission of rendering service to the masses along with ensuring national progress. CM optimistically remarked that PTI government will complete its tenure.

