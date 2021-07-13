PTI ministers promoting abusive language: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said Tuesday that it was very unfortunate that PTI ministers were promoting abusive language in politics.

“There is a need for the Prime Minister to pay attention to this process of his ministers and make arrangements to teach them ethics,” he said while reacting to the statement of Ali Amin Gandpuei. Dharijo added that Ali Amin Gandapur was trying to tarnish his orphaned political parents by calling a historical figure a traitor. “I give free advice to the selected Prime Minister to start urgent classes to teach ethics in politics to his ministers,” he said.

He said that PTI ministers considered abusive language as a part of politics. “There was a big lack of ethics in PTI ministers.” Dharijo said, ‘There was a time when politics and ethics went hand in hand but there was a time when people like Ali Amin Gandapuri and Murad Saeed haf been imposed on politics.”

Dharejo said that Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ruled the hearts of the people and would always remain so. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Islamic world. He said that the misfortune of PTI government was being borne by the people of Pakistan in the form of inflation, unemployment and load shedding. The incompetent federal government did nothing but introduce sugar thieves, flour thieves, and petrol thieves mafias, said the minister.