PTI MNA Jaffar Khan Leghari passes away in Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and former minister Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari died on Saturday at a hospital in Lahore.

The 81-year-old politician was elected to the National Assembly from NA-193 (Rajanpur-I) constituency in August 2018. He was first elected to the lower house of parliament as a candidate of National Alliance from the same constituency in 2002 general election. He was re-elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PML-Q in the 2008 general election.

Laster, he joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) again and won the NA seat election in the 2013 polls. In May 2018, he quit the PML-N and joined the Imran Khan-led party. A number of social media users have expressed sorrow over the death of the senior politician.