PTI stages protest against skyrocketing inflation in Quetta

Quetta: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan on Friday rallied and protested against skyrocketing inflation. According to detail, a protest rally under the aegis of PTI, Quetta was taken out from the Provincial Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shahbaz Town, Quetta against skyrocketing inflation. After marching through different roads, participants of rally reached Serena Chowk area of the provincial capital where a protest demonstration was held.

Addressing the protest demonstration, speakers said no class of the country was contended owing to unemployment and skyrocketing inflation, adding that inflation had made the lives of the people miserable.

Speakers said that the present government had broken all record of inflation, compelling thereby people to commit suicide. They said that people were on protest in different areas of the country, including Quetta, against incompetent rulers. Speakers demanded to conduct election immediately so that representatives of the people could end corruption and address the problems of the people.