REGULATED INFORMATION
Publication relating to transparency notifications
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 25, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.
Vestal Point Capital
On October 23, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 3,000,688 voting rights, representing 8.03% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).
The notification dated October 22, 2024 contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Vestal Point Capital, LLC (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
- Vestal Point Capital, LP (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
- Ryan Wilder (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 9, 2024
- Threshold that is crossed: 5%
- Denominator: 37,389,015
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Ryan Wilder
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Vestal Point Capital, LLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Vestal Point Capital, LP
|3,000,688
|3,000,688
|0
|8.03%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|3,000,688
|3,000,688
|8.03%
|TOTAL
|3,000,688
|0
|8.03%
|0.00%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member).
- Additional information: Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com
Attachment
GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001009632