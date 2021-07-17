Lahore, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior TV actress Sultana Zafar. The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members. In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family with fortitude.

