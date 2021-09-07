Punjab Employees Social Security Announces Recruitment in IT, Medical Cadre and Admin

Lahore, September 07, 2021 (PPI-OT):Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider said that social security has taken revolutionary measures for the betterment of the employees and workers. He said that under the rationalization policy, the promotion of any cadre would not be affected and not a single employee of PESSI will be fired.

Employees’ pending promotion cases are being dealt with on priority basis. He said that promotions of employees in the next grades are being ensured. New recruitments are also being made in the institution to meet the staff shortage. He said that 42 new seats have been sanctioned for data entry operators while new recruitments are being made in hospitals to meet the staff shortage. Commissioner PESSI Syed Bilal Haider said that recruitment in administrative and medical cadres would be done through Punjab Public Service Commission.

Applications are being sent to the Public Service Commission for phased recruitments. All staff below grade 16 will be deployed to the nearest location to their home and PESSI hospital labs and janitorial services will not be outsourced. He said that all possible resources are being utilized for the betterment of employees and workers.

