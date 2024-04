LAHORE: The Punjab government and the World Food Program (WFP) today agreed to launch One Thousand Day Program to address malnutrition among stunted children in the province.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Country Director of World Food Program Coco Ushiyama in Lahore.

On this occasion, Maryam Aurangzeb said that the establishment of the Nutrition Force is one of the first priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.