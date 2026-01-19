Under a new government initiative launched to mitigate the effects of inflation in Punjab, over 312,000 orders of essential items have been successfully delivered to residents’ homes, resulting in a total saving of 11 crore rupees for consumers.
Administered by the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority (PSBA), this free home delivery service is being operated from 46 Sahulat Bazaars established in 35 cities of the province. Under this scheme, the doorstep delivery of groceries ordered through a dedicated mobile application available on major smartphone platforms has been made possible.
According to the authority, the prices of 13 basic food items offered through this service have been set even lower than the official rates issued by the district administration. The available products include essential items like flour, sugar, gram flour, and split chickpeas, in addition to potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and other fruits.
In a statement, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed the government’s commitment to continuing and expanding the program’s scope. She said, “It is our commitment that we will not let the effects of inflation reach the public under any circumstances. We will gradually expand the scope of the free home delivery project to other cities in Punjab.”