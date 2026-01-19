Trending News: ﻿Traffic accident in Karachi’s Port Qasim area, elderly citizen killed, wife injured﻿Jam Tamachi Nagar feeder in Thatta gets zero load shedding status﻿Chief Minister Punjab orders investigation into fatalities in Sargodha truck accident﻿Inauguration ceremony for Kohala Bazaar’s restoration held in Murree, government rest house construction completed﻿Punjab’s Grocery Delivery Program: Over 3 Lakh Orders, Savings of Crores for Citizens﻿All Social Media Accounts of Human Rights Leader Rana Basharat Suspended﻿Protest against shortage of doctors and medicines at Naseerabad Hospital continues for 77th day﻿Sindh Governor’s offer to Emirati royal delegation for investment promotion﻿Pound and Euro Maintain High Valuations in Interbank Market﻿Significant fall recorded in prices of both gold and silver in the local gold market﻿Authorities Seize Gold and Currency Worth Over PKR 50 Million in Twin Smuggling Bids﻿Rangers, Customs Enforcement raid in Sohrab Goth, smuggled goods worth millions recovered﻿Karachi Landhi police recover two sacks of banned mawa, one suspect arrested﻿Retired employee arrested in multi-million rupee human smuggling scandal﻿FIA operation, counterfeit currency worth over 1.4 million rupees recovered, 2 suspects arrested﻿Newborn’s body recovered from footpath on Karachi Korangi 5 service road﻿Karachi Investigation East Police action, 2 suspects arrested for child abuse﻿12-year-old boy injured in Hub Chowki shooting, moved to Karachi in critical condition﻿Man arrested for filming immoral TikTok dance on public highway in Kot Radha KishanSOE Losses Surge 300 Percent as Reform Plans FalterMasood Spinning Mills Limited Secures Preliminary Ratings Amid Strategic Growth and DiversificationPakistan Oil and Gas Sector Sees Projected Decline in Profitability Amidst Lower Oil PricesZong Partners with ZTE and Siccotel to Expand 5G Access in Pakistan﻿Heavy Snowfall to Blanket Northern Areas, Sparking Avalanche and Travel Disruption Warnings﻿Pakistan Launches National AI Week to Bridge Policy and Practical Adoption﻿Pakistan, Netherlands Explore Digital Media Partnership﻿Ansari’s Unbeaten 135 Powers Medicam Group Past Wing 999﻿Major Shake-up in Balochistan Bureaucracy; Imran Zarkoon Appointed Principal Secretary to CM﻿Mehmood Khan Achakzai Formally Declared Leader of the Opposition﻿Gilani Reaffirms Pledge for South Punjab’s Uplift Amidst Regional Focus﻿High-Level Meeting Focuses On Bolstering Health Sector Cooperation With Indonesia﻿Sindh, Federal Govt Vow to Resolve Legal Limbo Stalling Workers’ Welfare Funds﻿National Cybercrime Agency Reveals Over 150,000 Complaints: NA informed﻿Pakistan Cautions Against Force, Urges Diplomatic Solution for Iran Situation﻿Pakistan Reasserts Kashmir’s Disputed Status at UN, Citing International Law﻿President Zardari Extends Condolences to Saudi Arabia Following Death of Princess Hind﻿Senate Approves Railways Amendment Bill, Introduces Trio of Tourism-Related Legislation﻿KPC Leadership Seeks Sindh Governor’s Help to Resolve Critical Lease Problem﻿Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurates SOGO E-Bikes flagship outlet﻿Key Institutions Renamed in Honour of Martyred Major﻿Two Missing Children Safely Reunited With Families Following Police Action﻿Pakistan, Netherlands Mull Digital Media Alliance to Address Evolving Communication Challenges﻿Ten Million to Receive Free Hospital Care Under Revived Health Scheme﻿Over 50,000 Face Healthcare Crisis as Promised Hospital Reconstruction Falters﻿Germany Pledges to Increase Pakistani Student Numbers to 10,000﻿Four Detained, Numerous Vehicles Seized in Extensive Capital Police Operation﻿Officer Wounded, Suspect Killed In Violent Street Confrontation﻿Inter-Provincial Burglary Syndicate Busted; Stolen Valuables and Ammunition Seized﻿Pakistan Implements Robust Follow-Up for Over 160 Multi-Billion-Dollar Chinese Investment Deals﻿Pakistan Reaches Historic Milestone as Renewables Constitute 53% of Power Generation﻿Industrial Body Demands End to Crippling Electricity Cross-Subsidy﻿Pakistan Exports Face EU Carbon Tax Threat; ‘Green Grid’ Certification Urged as Lifeline﻿Business Leaders Urge Action on Economic Hurdles﻿Weaker Oil Prices and Gas Output to Shrink Pakistan’s Eand P Sector Profits by 15%﻿Disparity Emerges Between Interbank and Open Market US Dollar Rates﻿SSP Vows Swift Action on Public Land Grab Complaints in Capital﻿IGP Mandates Intensified Crackdown on Crime and Terrorism in Federal Capital﻿KMC Executes Karachi Road Rehabilitation Program Worth Rs5.54 Billion﻿K-Electric Delays, Material Shortfalls Jeopardise May Completion of Crucial malir river Crossing﻿Insaf Lawyers Forum Pledges No PTI Worker Will Be Left Alone﻿SBP Kicks-off Implementation of WE-Finance Code to Empower Women Entrepreneurs﻿Top Officials Blame Indian-Backed Group for Major’s Martyrdom in Bombing﻿EU Lauds Pakistan’s Landmark Reforms on Death Penalty and Child Marriage﻿Pakistan’s Passport Rank Surges 28 Places Globally﻿PM Sharif Launches One-Window Service Centre to Ease Public Access to Govt Departments﻿Pakistan Seeks Enhanced Security and Economic Partnership with Bahrain﻿2025 marks a major milestone for Pakistan’s power sector: PML-N﻿Customs Annihilates Contraband Worth Rs3.92 Billion in Major Operation﻿Massive Health Schemes Worth Over Rs56 Billion Recommended for Final Nod﻿Foreign Visitor Arrivals in Azerbaijan Decline by 5% in 2025﻿First Lady Proposes Pakistan-Bahrain Heritage Alliance During Museum Visit﻿Information Minister Refutes PTV Salary Non-Payment Rumours﻿Speakers at Inaugural Conference Call for Upholding Jinnah’s Vision in US﻿Government Greenlights Over Rs 117 Billion for Development﻿Low visibility due to heavy fog in Thatta, morning traffic suspended﻿Xenith PR to Leverage AI for Predictive Intelligence in New Partnership﻿President Convenes Senate for Friday Morning Meeting﻿Former Jamaat-e-Islami chief proposes a local force to combat terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Cleric Blames Hoarding Mafias and Ruling Elite for Flour Price Crisis﻿Pak-US Bilateral Ties on Agenda at Forthcoming International Conference﻿NA-77 Victor Secured Seat With Minority of Cast Votes, FAFEN Analysis Shows﻿Prime Minister Urges Swift Implementation of Next CPEC Phase in Key China Meeting﻿ICC Announces Comprehensive Global Broadcast Plan for U19 World Cup﻿Third victory for Medicam Group in Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament﻿Ticket Prices for Pakistan-Australia T20I Series Unveiled with Hikes for Final Matches﻿Naseerabad school students, teachers protest in front of police station against tenth theft﻿Pensioners deprived of group insurance and benevolent fund threaten to protest at Bilawal House﻿1,500 Levies Personnel Demand Four Years of Withheld Pay in Renewed Protest﻿Worker Fatally Trapped in Duki Coal Mine Machinery﻿Government, concerned bodies should take notice, K-Electric be brought under public accountability: PDP﻿Pakistan Voices Alarm at UN Over Escalating Yemen Violence﻿First Lady Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari visits Pearl Museum, reviews the heritage of the Kingdom of Bahrain﻿Pakistan Champions Child Welfare Agenda Amidst Compounding National Crises﻿Five New Hospitals in Balochistan to Provide Free Medical Care to General Public﻿Mother and Child Health Center Ghotki provides medical facilities to 47,397 pregnant women throughout the year﻿Minister Questions Safety of Rawal Lake Water for Children Amid Sewage Contamination Crisis﻿Allama Iqbal Open University has announced final dates for Spring 2026 semester admissions﻿Hakeem Saeed was a great patriot and philanthropist: Hamdard Youth Assembly﻿Educator and Police Officer Fatally Shot in Separate Balochistan Attacks﻿FIA Lahore busts gang dealing in counterfeit goods, 4 arrested