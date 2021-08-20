Pushing Afghanistan in an economic mess to be harmful: Mian Zahid Hussain

Karachi, August 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said the world should accept change in Afghanistan and cooperate with the new government.

All the countries should establish diplomatic and trade relations with Afghanistan for a better tomorrow, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that neglecting Afghanistan would be a mistake as it will destabilize the region and its effects would be felt across the world.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the central bank of Afghanistan has kept gold foreign currency and relics worth almost ten billion dollars in western banks for security purposes that cannot be retrieved due to the decision to freeze Afghan assets.

The international financial institutions have also stopped their due payments which can exuberate crisis which will not be beneficial for the world. He said that strict actions against the new regime will result in economic troubles, frustration, difficulties in payment of salaries and bills and degradation of infrastructure.

He said that all the sanctions on Taliban should be lifted so that they could be included in the international mainstream while their assets should be released which will be sufficient for imports for fifteen months. He said that punishing the Taliban will erode their currency, trigger inflation, and stoke poverty therefore the western world should reconsider their decision.

Now Taliban are not as strict as they used to be and the international community should give them a chance to prove their claim as pushing them to the wall will be counterproductive. The business leader lauded the efforts of the government of Pakistan to safely evacuate journalists, traders and others stranded in Afghanistan.

