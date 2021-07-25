Qamar sees PPP’s victory in Azad Kashmir polls

KARACHI: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh, visited the polling stations set up in connection with the general elections in Azad Kashmir in Tando Allahyar district and reviewed arrangements made for the voters there.

He was accompanied by Member National Assembly Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, former Provincial Minister and Member Sindh Assembly Raees Imdad Ali Khan Patafi, Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Tando Allahyar Raees Zaheer Abbas Khan Patafi and others, according to a statement issued on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Qamar said that PPP would win the elections in Azad Kashmir and would form a government Insha-Allah. He said that the people of Pakistan were dissatisfied with the incompetence and poor performance of the PTI government and the PTI would face defeat in the general elections.