Rain-thunderstorm forecast in various areas of Balochistan

QUETTA:Regional Meteorological Center Quetta said in a statement on Tuesday that during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the top hills in northwestern parts is expected at isolated places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhail, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Kohlu, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bughti, Naseerabad and Chaghi districts.

It further said that moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbella and Gwadar districts during the same period.

Weather during the last 24 hours: Rain occurred in Chaman, Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Kalat and Chaghi.

Maximum temperature recorded today: Barkhan 19, Dalbandin 21, Gwadar 28, Jiwani 29, Kalat 15, Khuzdar 22, Lasbela 29, Nokkundi 24, Panjgur 24, Pasni 28, Quetta 17, Sibbi 26, Turbat 29, Ormara 29, Zhob 12, Uthal 30, Usta Muhammad 26, Chaman 14, Kharan 25, Loralai 17, Mastung 15, Muslim Bagh 13, Pishin 14 and Ziarat 12.