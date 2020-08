Rain, wind-thundershowers expected in Sindh today, tomorrow

August 7, 2020

Karachi: Met office said today that on Friday, rain and wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan. Rain-thundershowers are also likely to occur in northeast Punjab and Kashmir. Heavy falls at few places are also expected in lower Sindh and Balochistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Saturday, rain and wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan. Rain-thundershowers are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Heavy fall in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain and wind-thundershowers occurred in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and very humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Karachi (Faisal Base 94, Surjani Town 72, Saddar 70, Model Observatory, MOS 68, Met Complex 57, University Road 54, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 52, Landhi 44, Nazimabad, Masroor Base 39, North Karachi 33, Kemari 22, Jinnah Terminal 11), Shaheed Benazirabad 47, Skrand 35, Hyderabad 14, Thata 12, Badin, Chhor 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 25, Balochistan: Khuzdar 17, Ormara 06, Kalat 03, Punjab: Kot Addu 02.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Turbat 47°C, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dalbandin 44°C.

