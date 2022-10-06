Rawalpindi cops raids shisha centre, arrests six smokers

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police on Thursday conducted a raid at a shisha centre in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested six shisha smokers besides recovering shisha flavors, hookahs, and other items from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, the police carried out an operation and arrested six accused identified as Umar, Hassan, Sajeel, Ghulam Hussain, Ali Hassan, and Naveed. The police team recovered ‘Hookah’ and other smoking items from their possession.

The police have registered a case against the arrested accused and started an investigation. The spokesman informed that an anti-smoking drive was launched in the city to ensure the implementation of the anti-smoking law.