Reforms is essential to be introduced in prisons of province: Langove

QUETTA:Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that reforms were essential to be introduced in prisons of the province.

These views were expressed by him during visit of Central Prison Hudda, Quetta here on Monday to hand over keys of 7 new vehicles to the authorities of Central Prison Hudda, Quetta said a statement issued. Guard of honour was presented to Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs upon his arrival. Inspector General of Prison, Usman Ghani Siddiqui gave a detailed briefing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Ziaullah Langove said that 7 new vehicles had been provided to Central Prisons, Quetta to ensure life and properties of people, adding that the provision of new vehicles to the police of prisons would help improve the performance of prison’s police.

Langove handed over keys of new vehicles to the Superintendent of Central Prisons, Quetta. On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, Arshad Majeed was also present.