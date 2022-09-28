Resolution to remove Missing Persons Commission chairman filed in Senate

KARACHI: A resolution against former Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission (MPC) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was filed in the Senate on Wednesday.

According to a report, the resolution was jointly tabled by the Chief Whip of the treasury benches Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and members of other parties in the House. In the resolution, the members of the Senate demanded the removal of Javed Iqbal as the head of the Missing Persons Commission. The resolution said that the post of the MPC is sensitive, how can a person become a head of the commission who is accused of sexual harassment himself?

In the resolution, it is also stated that the government has already set up a commission to look into the allegations against Javed Iqbal so he should be immediately removed from the chairmanship of the commission.