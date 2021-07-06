Rich tributes paid to martyred youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, July 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to five Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Rajpora area of Pulwama district, yesterday. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the steadfastness of the youth has added one more golden chapter in the resistance movement. He added that the day was not far when the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would bring fruit and their mission would reach its logical end.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and would definitely bring positive results. He said that permanent peace in the region was impossible without the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute. He also denounced the arrest of party senior leader, Shakeel Butt, and described his arrest as frustration of the Indian forces. He deplored that the Indian forces arrested Shakeel Butt from his residence and shifted him to unknown place.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar paid homage to the martyrs and urged the international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to stop its atrocities in the occupied territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Employee’s Movement spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyred youth, said they have set a great example by fighting the Indian oppression with bravery. He said that permanent and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was possible only through holding of free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

The Information Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Shabbir Ahmed in his statement in Srinagar said that killing, arrest and other brutal tactics could not prevent the brave Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle for right to self-determination. He urged the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the grave situation in IIOJK.

He added that the Indian troops were committing the gross human rights violations in the territory and the civilized world must take notice of it. The Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the killings spree in the territory. Denouncing the loss of lives, he said that unless the long pending Kashmir dispute was resolved as per the will of the people of Kashmir, loss of human lives will continue and uncertainty will loom over the region.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

The post Rich tributes paid to martyred youth in IIOJK appeared first on Official News Pakistan.