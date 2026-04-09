RINA Wireless Brings Crystal-Clear Voice to Rural America with Mavenir’s Cloud-Native VoLTE and VoWiFi Solutions

Mavenir extends its existing relationship with alliance deploying new hosted voice solutions on its evolved packet core as part of multi-vendor equipment swap

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native software company building AI-by-design mobile networks, today announced that RINA Wireless, the Rural Independent Network Alliance, has selected Mavenir to modernize its voice core, deploying IMS, VoLTE, VoWiFi, and Voicemail solutions as part of a multi-vendor equipment swap.

The deployment of a new cloud-native voice core extends a successful and trusted relationship dating back to 2022 and sees RINA Wireless helping to ensure crystal-clear and reliable voice services for remote and rural communities on Mavenir’s containerized 4G/5G non-standalone packet core.

The fully containerized voice core helps enable RINA Wireless to reduce its OPEX in terms of software licensing, management and services, and hardware footprint, replacing legacy solutions still running on hardware dependent Virtual Network Functions (VNF) with a future-proof roadmap running on a cloud-native containerized solution.

Allen Bennion, Director of RINA Operations said: “Small rural carriers provide essential connectivity to remote communities across America. But without the financial muscle of tier-1 carriers, they face a constant challenge in delivering new, reliable and critical wireless services upon which businesses and families rely. Working with Mavenir’s cloud-native packet core has enabled us to change the economics for carriers serving remote locations. We’re delighted to be expanding our already successful relationship to enable our partners to deliver the most fundamental service of all high-quality, reliable voice.”

Brandon Larson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mavenir’s Cloud, AI & IMS Business Strategy, commented: “At their core, every operator, regardless of size, has the desire and need to drive innovation and deliver exceptional user experiences. RINA Wireless, with its hosted core network and switching capabilities, delivers comprehensive carrier solutions that enhance both connectivity and operational efficiency. By adding Mavenir’s future‑proof, cloud‑native voice core to its portfolio, RINA Wireless is not only bringing advanced multi‑tenant VoLTE and VoWiFi services to its partner carriers, but once again demonstrating how fundamental cloud‑native solutions are to empowering rural carriers, laying the foundation for advanced communications even for the smallest operators serving the most remote areas.”

RINA Wireless first deployed Mavenir’s future proof, cloud-native, small footprint containerized Evolved Packet Core (EPC) in 2022. This enables the separation of the control and user plane allowing RINA Wireless to deploy remote gateways for managing local traffic breakouts, thereby reducing the costs of transport and latency. Working with Mavenir, RINA Wireless is able to expand Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to new regions and remote locations.

Mavenir will be attending the 2026 Rural Wireless Infrastructure Summit in Steamboat Springs, CO on June 22-24, 2026.

About Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA)

RINA is a premier provider of wireless telecommunications services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to optimize network performance and expand connectivity for rural wireless providers. Headquartered in Roosevelt, Utah, RINA serves customers throughout North America, focusing on reliability, innovation, and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit https://rinawireless.com

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos.

For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

[email protected]

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