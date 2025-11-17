The unrestricted entry of large cargo vehicles during the day in densely populated urban areas is creating a dangerous situation for citizens, increasing the risk of severe traffic jams and accidents, especially during school and office hours.
According to reports, goods transporters and traders are violating the rules set by the district administration and traffic police. These violations are openly occurring in densely populated neighborhoods including Toorabad, Dholanabad, and Jamnadas Colony.
Local people have expressed serious concern, stating that the presence of 22-wheeled heavy trailers in broad daylight severely disrupts traffic flow. These large vehicles are also reportedly causing significant damage to infrastructure, including damaging power lines and destroying the local drainage system.
According to the established rules, heavy vehicles are only allowed to enter the city’s residential areas at night. However, citizens observe large trailers moving fearlessly and without restriction through the narrow streets of areas like Toorabad, raising questions about the inaction of the traffic in-charge and other relevant authorities.
The affected residents have demanded that higher authorities take immediate notice of the situation. They are calling for a complete and enforced ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Toorabad during the day and a permanent solution to the daily disruptions and safety hazards they face.