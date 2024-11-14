ISLAMABAD (PPI): Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has expressed that it is a privilege for Pakistan to participate in the high-level dialogue on mountains and climate change, hosted by the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, and Azerbaijan as part of COP29.
She highlighted that this event represents a critical opportunity to advance the mountain agenda within the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) framework, focusing on the unique vulnerabilities faced by mountain regions and their dependent communities, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.
“Mountain ranges are vital to the global climate system, influencing weather patterns, water resources, and biodiversity well beyond their immediate surroundings,” Romina stated.
With over 13,000 glaciers, Pakistan’s mountainous regions are a crucial water source for agriculture, energy, and daily needs across South Asia.
However, the accelerating glacier melt due to rising temperatures poses a significant threat to water security, amplifies disaster risks, and places immense pressure on mountain ecosystems.
Romina pointed out that in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, warming has occurred at rates faster than the global average over the past century.
This rapid warming is accelerating glacier melt and increasing the risks of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and landslides, with potentially devastating consequences for downstream water resources.
Despite these challenges, she noted that mountain and glacier issues remain underrepresented in the UNFCCC discussions. “Today’s dialogue is an opportunity to address this gap and ensure the unique challenges of mountain regions are adequately reflected in global climate policy,” she emphasized.
She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing mountain and glacier resilience through both national and international efforts.
She highlighted ongoing projects, such as Pakistan’s GLOF initiatives, which include early warning systems and improved glacier monitoring in vulnerable areas.
In addition to these projects, Pakistan is collaborating with the Mountain Area Partnership and the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (GSLEP), a coalition with Kyrgyzstan and other nations, aimed at safeguarding shared ecosystems and species threatened by climate change.
However, Romina stressed that achieving meaningful outcomes requires accessible implementation mechanisms and climate finance under the UNFCCC’s financial framework. She underscored that ease of access to funding is critical for effective action in mountain regions.
She emphasized the importance of integrating mountains and glaciers into the UNFCCC process, recognizing their irreplaceable role in ecosystems and water cycles.
“Through strengthened collaboration and support for conservation efforts, we can build resilience and ensure sustainable livelihoods for mountain communities worldwide,” she added.