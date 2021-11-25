Rs18b doled out to reward media in PML-N’s last tenure: Fawad 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz doled out eighteen billion rupees from national exchequer to reward media channels during their previous tenure. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said Maryam Nawaz doled out these public funds as head of a media cell at the Prime Minister’s House.

He said advertisements for the Federal and Provincial governments were managed by the media cell to reward specific journalists over stories in their favour. Fawad Chaudhry said Maryam Nawaz in her news conference affirmed that she was supervising the cell during PML-N tenure. He said thorough investigations would be conducted how a private person was running the cell.

