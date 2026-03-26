SAFCO Microfinance Company Secures Stable Rating as Sector Recovers

Karachi: SAFCO Microfinance Company Private Limited (SMCPL) has maintained its entity ratings, reflecting its established role among microfinance institutions, as reported in a press release by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited. The company, active since 2009, is noted for its commitment to financial inclusion, offering a variety of tailored financial solutions aimed at low-income entrepreneurs within Sindh Province through a network of 70 branches.

According to The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, SAFCO's loan portfolio spans nine specialized products targeting key economic segments such as Enterprise, Livestock, Agriculture, and more. The company's initiatives have notably impacted rural communities, with a significant portion of its beneficiaries being smallholder farmers. SAFCO's funding is primarily sourced from the PMIC, complemented by commercial banks and both domestic and international lenders.

The microfinance sector has shown signs of recovery during FY25, benefiting from easing inflationary pressures and reduced policy rates, which have led to a revival in consumer confidence. This sector-wide recovery has been mirrored by SAFCO, which saw its Gross Loan Portfolio grow to PKR 5,303 million in the first half of FY26 from PKR 5,145 million in FY25. The company continues its careful expansion, increasing both its branch network and borrower base, while maintaining a focus on corporate governance and risk management.

The company's sustained performance, profitability growth, and asset-quality stability will remain crucial amid the ongoing economic challenges. Potential regional geopolitical tensions and their impact on crude oil prices pose a risk to borrowers' repayment capacities, underscoring the importance of maintaining robust financial indicators and liquidity buffers.

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