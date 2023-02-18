SAU students set up relief camps for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

HYDERABAD: Students of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) set up camps to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. According to a statement on Saturday, the camps were inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University. Vice chancellor, teachers and students collected donations. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri said, “Turkey is our friendly country and being a Muslim country, it is our duty to help the affected people of both countries.”

He further stated that during the recent flood in Pakistan and especially in Sindh, Turkey helped our people. Turkey also worked together with Sindh Agricultural University to restore the agricultural sector and distributed free wheat seeds among flood-affected small farmers. Mr. Marri said that we are working with Turkey on various technology exchange projects in agriculture and other sectors. “The Sindh Agricultural University has also directed teachers and officers above grade 17 to voluntarily submit one day’s salary as donation,” he added.