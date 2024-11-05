KARACHI (PPI) An important meeting of the Save Indus River Movement was held at Adil House in Karachi, hosted by PTI Sindh. Leaders from various parties within the Save Indus River Movement participated in the meeting.

According to Mediacell Haleem Adil Sheikh’s statement issued today, notable attendees included former President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh United Party’s Syed Zain Shah, GDA leader Sardar Rahim, National People’s Party’s Masroor Jatoi, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Tahir Majeed, JUI’s Qari Muhammad Usman, Qaumi Awami Tehreek’s Mazhar Rahujo, and Kashif Khaskheli, among others.

Other participants included PTI Sindh leaders Advocate Ali Palh, Dr. Masroor Sial, Raja Azhar, Jamal Siddiqui, Haji Nisar Arain, Mola Bux Soomro, Muhammad Ali Baloch, Agha Arslan, and Nawab Abu Bakr Talpur, as well as Sindh United Party’s Roshan Ali Buriro, Muneer Haider, Awami Party’s Khadim Talpur, and others.

The meeting declared the IRSA Amendment Act as a conspiracy to render Sindh barren, and passed a resolution condemning President Asif Ali Zardari as a facilitator in this alleged anti-Sindh plan. The participants pledged to continue public awareness and protest campaigns to protect Sindh’s legal rights. It was announced that protests would be held across Sindh at the tehsil level on November 17, with awareness marches scheduled for the end of November and the second week of December in various Sindh cities. All parties present appointed Syed Zain Shah as the convener of the Save Indus River Movement.

In his address, former President Dr. Arif Alvi shared that he faced pressure to sign the IRSA Amendment Act, which proposed an increase in Punjab’s water share. He had rejected the bill, calling it an “anti-Sindh” act, but alleged that Asif Ali Zardari later signed it, disregarding Sindh’s interests. Dr. Alvi emphasized that such critical matters should be addressed in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), but no CCI session has been held for the past 34 months.

Dr. Alvi stated that it goes against the federation’s principles to make one province’s land barren to irrigate another’s, which ultimately weakens the country. He also noted that Sindh is still not receiving water as per the 1991 Accord and that provincial representatives have failed to make fair decisions.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned Asif Ali Zardari for signing the IRSA Amendment Act, labeling it proof of an anti-Sindh agenda. He claimed that the PPP has been exploiting Sindh’s resources for the past 16 years and said the construction of six canals on the Indus River, aimed at rendering Sindh barren, would not be tolerated.

Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah praised Dr. Arif Alvi’s refusal to sign the IRSA Amendment Act, calling it a gesture of loyalty to Sindh, and accused Asif Ali Zardari of betraying Sindh. Shah expressed the Movement’s commitment to continue its struggle under the Save Indus River Movement platform.

GDA leader Sardar Rahim pointed out that the PPP had also opposed the 1991 water distribution accord. He added that their protest against the IRSA Amendment Act is successfully ongoing, and stressed the importance of raising public awareness about their rights. He warned that Karachi would also face severe water shortages, noting that the K-IV water project remains incomplete.