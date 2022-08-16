(SBP establishes “Flood Relief Donation Account”)

ISLAMABAD:On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to open ‘ Flood Relief Donation Account ‘ for collection of donations to provide immediate relief to the flood affected population across the country, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has established a Flood Relief Account under the title “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 “– G -12164.

The Donation Account will receive donations and contributions through branches of State Bank of Pakistan, Treasuries and branches of National Bank of Pakistan as well as all other Scheduled Banks. The donations will be utilized for undertaking emergent relief and rehabilitation activities in flood- affected areas across the country.