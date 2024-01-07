Schedule of Level 1 coaching courses announced

LAHORE:,,, Former Test fast bowler Fazal-e-Akbar is among the 30 participants who have registered for the four-day Level 1 Cricket Coaching Course. The course will take place at the Islamia College in Peshawar from 8 to 11 January.

Meanwhile, two other Level 1 coaching courses are scheduled to take place later this month in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue for 14 to 17 January Level 1 course, while Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre will host the coaching course from 19 to 22 January.

The Level 1 course participants will be taught basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

The course in Peshawar will be conducted by High Performance coaches Shahid Mahboob, Mauhtashim Rashid and Taimoor Azam.

At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments.

The successful participants will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates. Participants (in alphabetical order): Abdul Nasir (Peshawar), Abubakar Siddique (Hangu), Ahmad Zareen (FATA), Ahmed Khan (Peshawar), Aizaz Ali Shah (Peshawar), Alamgeer (FATA), Fazal-e-Akbar Durrani (Peshawar), Humayoon Khan (FATA), Hussain Khan (Peshawar), Iftikhar Ahmad (FATA), Ijaz Ahmad (Abbottabad), Imtiaz Hussain (Peshawar), Mamoon Khan (Peshawar), Miraj Ali (Peshawar), Muhamad Ismail (Peshawar), Muhammad Hamad (Peshawar), Muhammad Haris (Peshawar), Muhammad Imran (Peshawar), Muhammad Nabi (Peshawar), Muhammad Riaz (Peshawar), Muhammad Usman (Nowshera), Muhammad Usman (Peshawar), Muhammad Usman Wazir (Peshawar), Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman (FATA), Royal Shakir Ullah (Abbottabad), Said Mohammad Zafar (Abbottabad), Shrafat Shah Shaheen (Peshawar), Taj Wali (Peshawar), Wahid Ali (Abbottabad) and Zubair Ali (Peshawar)