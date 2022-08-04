Senator Talha Mahmood urges government to rationalize taxes on real estate sector

Islamabad, August 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions has urged the government to rationalize taxes on the real estate and construction sector to facilitate its better growth that would help revive the economy. He stressed that the government should make conducive policies for the construction industry as it played a key role in strengthening the economy. He said that Pakistan needed a business friendly environment and promotion of industrialization to overcome its current economic challenges. He further emphasized that the government should make economic policies in consultation with the business community to make them more productive and result-oriented.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at the prelaunch ceremony of “ICCI Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 22” at a local hotel organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Expo would be organized from September 9-11, 2022 at Pak-China Friendship Centre in which a large number of exhibitors including property developers, builders, realtors, consultants, marketing companies and others would participate.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the purpose of organizing property expo is to create a platform for the business community of property, housing, and construction sectors to showcase variety of their projects under one roof and generate new business leads. He said that the role of the construction industry was vital in the economic development of the country as growth of over 70 allied industries was linked with it and stressed that the government should extend full support to this sector to address the current economic challenges.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, Convener, ICCI Expo Committee gave a detailed presentation to the potential exhibitors about the ICCI Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 22 and said that the Expo will provide exhibitors tremendous opportunities to market and sell their property and construction-related projects. Ch. Muhammad Masood, Convener, ICCI Builders and Developers Committee assured the participants that the Expo would bring historic footfall to help the exhibitors to maximize the business prospects of their construction projects.

Sardar Tahir Mahmood, President, Federation of Realtors Pakistan said that Pakistan’s population was increasing and the country needed over 1.2 million housing units per year to bridge this rising gap. He stressed that the government should provide maximum facilitation to the construction industry to meet rising housing needs and generate more economic activity. Ch. Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Naveed Malik and others also spoke at the occasion.

Many big players of real estate and construction field including Imarat Group, AAA Associates, J7 Group, 5G Group, Graana, Smart Way Construction, Star Marketing, Elaan Marketing, Silver Oaks and others attended the event and got booked the stalls of their choice. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former Presidents, ICCI Executive Members and others were present at the occasion.

