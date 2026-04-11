﻿Severe heat in Karachi, temperature forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius

Residents of the city have been advised to prepare for severe heat, as the Meteorological Department has today forecast a significant increase in temperature over the next 24 hours.

According to the bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department today, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department also reported that the minimum temperature recorded in the city this morning was 23.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the current weather situation, the humidity level in the air is 56 percent, while northwesterly winds are blowing at a light speed of 4 kilometers per hour.