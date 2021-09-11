Shibli Faraz terms EVM as guarantor of transparent election 

Islamabad, September 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz has termed Electronic Voting Machine as guarantor of transparent election in Pakistan. He was addressing a webinar on Electronic Voting Machine and Electoral Reforms as keynote speaker in Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz said, EVM and electoral reforms are necessary for free and credible elections and are important for our future generations. We must move towards technology. He said the Government worked hard for electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the election process.

The minister reiterated the fact that we are standing at a crossroads and we should think of a better future for our young generation. He said we as a government are open to take constructive suggestions from all stakeholders including opposition.

