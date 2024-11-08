KARACHI (PPI) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that a negative propaganda campaign was maliciously launched against the People’s Party, attributing inaction and negativity to its governance.

According to a statement issued from Sindh Information Department today, he emphasized that there are many areas where the Sindh government excels. The healthcare facilities introduced by the Sindh government serve not only the people of Sindh but also citizens from across the country and neighboring countries, who are benefiting from these services.

A delegation of journalists from Islamabad met Memon at the Directorate of Electronic and Print Media in Clifton, Karachi. Memon warmly welcomed the visiting journalists. After touring various districts in Sindh, the journalists praised the Sindh government’s development initiatives in health, education, and other sectors during their meeting with the senior minister.

Addressing the delegation, Senior Minister stated that journalist friends from Islamabad had come to Karachi at the special invitation of the Sindh government, and they were warmly welcomed. He added that journalists from KP and Lahore had also been invited previously to inform people in other regions of the country about the facilities provided by the Sindh government.

He noted that people previously had to travel to India for lung transplants. However, thanks to the efforts of the People’s Party and the Sindh government, this facility is now available in Pakistan, where transplants are provided free of charge.

Memon stated that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto empowered the women of this country and initiated the Lady Health Workers program. Initially, in many backward areas, women did not even have identity cards. However, when President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Program, people began to understand the importance of identity cards, and women actively started obtaining their own. He stated that the roads managed by the Sindh government are among the best. Since all of Pakistan’s goods pass through the Sindh section of the National Highway, the federal government should focus on maintaining the National Highway.

He stated that the lives and health of the people are the top priorities of the People’s Party and the Sindh government. The Sindh government is investing billions of rupees in various sectors, including health. He mentioned that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had advised Ahsan Iqbal to take lessons from Sindh’s initiatives. He said that the Thar Coal project was initially launched by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto but was later halted. When President Asif Ali Zardari came into power, he revived the project. Today, thousands of megawatts of electricity are being supplied to the national grid from Thar Coal, benefiting the entire country. He emphasized that there could be no greater service than contributing thousands of megawatts to the national grid. “We have been elected by the people to serve them,” he added. Economists believe that Thar coal is the key solution to the energy crisis. The Sindh government has invested over one billion dollars in the infrastructure of the Thar Coal project.

Memon stated that the People’s Party has done the most for the minority community, building temples, churches, and community centers for them. He also highlighted that the Sindh government is actively working to promote the tourism sector. He said that an impression was created that the law and order situation in Sindh is poor, but in reality, the situation is very good. He pointed out that our journalist friends traveled by road from Sukkur to Thar at night, demonstrating the safety and security in the region. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari are eager to establish an NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) in Balochistan. He added that the Sindh government is ready to assist wherever KP and Punjab require help for similar projects. He stated that the People’s Party government at the federal level has been short-lived, which has led to a shortage of resources for Sindh. Despite these limitations, the Sindh government has continued to serve the people to the fullest.

Memon stated that the People’s Party has always strived to discourage the politics of bigotry and hatred. He emphasized that there is no bias on the ground, but a few individuals foster prejudice for their own malicious purposes. These individuals want others to speak in a biased manner, and when they do, the situation escalates, to which the People’s Party responds. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is also focusing on environmental issues. He noted that while floods have occurred in other provinces as well, the Sindh government is building houses for 2.1 million families. Additionally, the Sindh government is providing solar systems for 200,000 houses to ensure a continuous electricity supply, and these families will never have to pay electricity bills. He emphasized that only the Sindh government is addressing the real problems of the people and working for their welfare. He said that Pakistan’s first eco-friendly electric (EV) buses were introduced by the Sindh government under the leadership of the People’s Party.

Memon stated that the problems exist all over Pakistan, but a propaganda campaign was specifically launched against the People’s Party and the Sindh government. He added that one person was portrayed as an angel, while certain groups were depicted as evil. He stated that the responsibility of making airports functional in Sindh lies with the federal government. The Sindh government has only built its own airport in Thar Coal. He added that boats operate on rivers all over the world, and ports and shipping fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government, which has the authority to address these issues.

Memon stated that the Sindh government has recruited thousands of teachers based on merit, with the recruitment process conducted through the IBA test. He emphasized that the Sindh government has prioritized health and education, making revolutionary strides in both sectors. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also presented gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and caps to the visiting journalists on this occasion.