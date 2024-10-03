KARACHI: Upon arriving at the Iranian consulate, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was warmly welcomed by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian and other diplomatic staff. During his visit, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of prominent leaders, Allama Syed Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that no religion advocates for terrorism. He called on the international community to take decisive action against acts of aggression and to promote peace and understanding among nations. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori underscored the importance of unity among Muslim countries in confronting the challenges posed by terrorism and maintaining regional stability.
In a conversation with the media, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted that 2024 is a particularly challenging year for the Iranian government, as it marks the year of the President’s martyrdom. He stated that Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on peace and underscored the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has now extended from Gaza to Lebanon. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori condemned Israel’s growing terrorism and its targeted operations in Iran, while also noting the lack of implementation of United Nations resolutions.
He stressed that the global community must urgently halt Israeli aggression, warning that failure to do so poses a significant threat to global peace. He mentioned that he has written to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar regarding Israeli aggression, asserting that Israel is violating international humanitarian laws, while the global community raises its voice against these actions.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also expressed gratitude that Pakistan is a nuclear power and emphasized that, thanks to the armed forces of Pakistan, the enemy cannot afford to cast a covetous glance at the nation. He acknowledged the challenges posed by terrorism and its intent to weaken the country’s economy. He urged neighboring Muslim countries to demonstrate solidarity in these trying times.