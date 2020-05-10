Sindh has lower number of virus deaths as compared to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sindh Chief Minister

May 10, 2020

Karachi, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the bulletin of coronavirus with the trader’s community whom he met at Sindh Assembly building said Sunday that 709 new cases had emerged in Sindh when 4215 samples were tested while nine more patients lost their lives lifting the virus death toll to 189 in the province.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Nasir Shah, Ikram Dharejo, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Qasim Siraj Teli, and leaders of different trade organizations. At the outset of the meeting, the chief minister said that 4215 tests were conducted against which 17 percent or 709 new cases were detected.

He added that the government had conducted 91,323 tests and found 11,480 cases as positive which were 12.6 percent of the total test. “The ratio of positive cases is on the increase because it is peak of the epidemic in Sindh,” he said. He said nine more patients lost their lives while fighting against the virus and the number of deaths had reached 189 which was 1.6 percent of the total patients.

Shah said that at present, 9210 patients were under treatment, of them 7973 or 86 percent of the total patients were in home isolation and doctors were looking after them. He added that 684 patients or eight percent were at Isolation Centers and 553 or six percent were under treatment in different hospitals.

He disclosed that out of 9210 patients, 99 patients were in critical condition and of them 26 had been put on ventilators. “My prayers and doctors efforts are with them to recover at the earliest,” he said. Murad said that 61 more patients had recovered and were discharged to their respective homes and the number of patients cured so far came to 2081 which constituted 18.1 percent of the total patients. Karachi: The chief minister disclosing the data of Karachi said that out of 709 new cases, 448 cases had been detected from the city.

He added that 152 cases had been detected from district Malir, 145 from South, 87 from Central, 81 from East, 54 from West and 29 from Korangi. He said that since random testing of grocery shops and vegetable venders had been started, the number of cases were increasing there. “I would advise the people not to go at shops without masks and must observe social distancing there,” he urged.

Other districts: Shah said that 29 cases had been detected from Hyderabad, 19 from Jacobabad, 16 from Shikarpur, 12 Ghotki, six from Sukkur, five from Larkana, four from Shaheed Benazirabad, three each from Jamshoro and Khairpur and two from Tando Allahyar. The chief minister said that as far as the population of the provinces was concerned, Sindh was conducting highest number of tests per day though we were conducting tests of suspects only.

“Our death ratio is also lower than KPK and Punjab,” he said and termed it a result of lockdown. Shah said that all quarantined suspects were being tested and our quarantine facilities were success stories of Sindh having capacity of more than 14000 rooms. “We have highest number of cases under critical care-services which are being utilized as cases are rising,” he concluded.

