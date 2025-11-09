Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, hosted a high-profile luncheon on Saturday in honor of the members of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Executive Committee, amidst heightened political tensions and strategic consultations.
The event was attended by key political figures including Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, and other prominent members such as Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira. The gathering took place at Memon’s residence and served as a platform for in-depth dialogue about party organization and the country’s political landscape.
In a cordial atmosphere, discussions revolved around the current political climate, inter-provincial relations, and maintaining public welfare projects. The attendees lauded the Sindh administration’s policies and developmental efforts, highlighting the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long-standing commitment to public service as the cornerstone of its political strength.
Minister Memon briefed the participants on the ongoing development projects in Sindh, including the Peoples Bus Service and the Thar energy projects. Furthermore, the assembly concurred on the party’s unwavering role in strengthening national unity and democracy despite existing political hurdles.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Memon thanked the dignitaries and reiterated that under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party continues its vigorous pursuit of service, development, and national stability.