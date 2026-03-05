SMEDA and AJK Women Chamber Collaborate on Action Plan to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Lahore: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the AJK Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry have announced a joint action plan aimed at strengthening women-led enterprises in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative seeks to integrate these businesses into the formal economy, marking a significant step in promoting women's entrepreneurship in the region.

According to Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, the agreement was reached during a high-level meeting held under the SME Development Vision of the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Industries and Production will implement the plan through SMEDA to enhance support for underserved sectors of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a particular focus on women entrepreneurs.

Nadia Jahangir Seth, CEO of SMEDA, led the delegation alongside other senior officials, while Sidra Azad, President of the AJK Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headed the chamber's team. Both parties discussed creating a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, with a focus on high-potential sectors such as textile and apparel production, traditional cuisine, handicraft, and digital enterprises.

The collaboration will include business training, skills development, and assistance in regulatory compliance to enhance the competitiveness of women-owned businesses. The institutions also aim to foster market linkages and promote export-oriented initiatives, providing women entrepreneurs with broader access to national and international markets.

The meeting also highlighted the potential for tourism and cottage industries in AJK, recognizing the region's unique cultural and economic landscape. Both parties agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure the effective implementation of the initiatives, focusing on capacity building and market access for women-led businesses.

