Speaker seeks report from IG Punjab on incident of rape incident on motorway

Islamabad, September 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser taking notice of the incident of rape case on the motorway in Gujjarpur area of Lahore has sought report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police, (IG) Punjab.

The Speaker of the National Assembly in a telephonic conversation with IG Punjab on telephone on Friday, strongly condemned the incident and termed it as extremely barbaric and shameful and directed to take all possible steps to ensure justice to the victim. “The protection of women is the first priority and responsibility of the government and such brutality cannot be allowed in any civilized society,” he said. “Such incidents are against our social values,” he said.

He directed for immediate arrest the accused involved in the incident and said that all possible means should be used to apprehend the accused. The Speaker also directed the IG to take disciplinary action against the police personnel who committed negligence in the incident. Expressing reservations over the statement of CCPO Lahore, the Speaker said that the statement of CCPO was unwarranted and unacceptable.

The IG Punjab apprised the Speaker of the details of the incident and said that all types of investigative modes had been deployed and as a result of the investigation so far, the Punjab Police has reached out to the culprits and they would be arrested soon and brought to justice. He also assured the Speaker to take disciplinary action against the negligent police personnel.

