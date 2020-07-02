Sports: Cricket: Everyone is in great shape: Babar Azam

July 2, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan’s ODI skipper Babar Azam said that it was great to see everyone in great shape as coaches were fearing that players might lose fitness during the lockdown period, which restricted players to their homes.

“We have now been training here and the best thing is to see that every player is fit as we were fearing that players may have lost fitness during the lockdown period of three months,” Babar told reporters in an online press talk.

He added that the boys have responded well and have kept themselves fit, which has given the team something to begin with. The training of the squad ahead of the England tour was canceled in Pakistan due to the spreading of the coronavirus.

He added that they were now training well in England and everyone was looking forward to resume cricketing activities. He said that he was looking forward to perform well with the bat and added that if a batsman performs well in England against a strong bowling then confident level also improves.

He further said that he looks at the ball being bowled and judges its worth and not the bowler. He thinks it helps him not to be preoccupied against purportedly dangerous bowlers. Meanwhile, he said that the batsmen in the side were looking up to batting coach Younis Khan for help as he has performed well in every condition during his time.

