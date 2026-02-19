The International Cricket Council today unveiled the panel of experienced match officials for the Super Eight phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the high-stakes stage commencing on February 21.
A team of 16 umpires will officiate on-field, supported by a quartet of match referees, bringing a wealth of experience to the tournament”s second round. The Super Eight competition kicks off on Saturday with New Zealand facing Pakistan in Colombo. Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel are assigned as the on-field umpires for the inaugural clash, with Allahudien Paleker serving as the TV Umpire and Sam Nogajski as the fourth official.
A highly anticipated Group 1 fixture sees co-hosts India take on South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, a rematch of the 2024 final. Chris Gaffaney, who officiated that final two years prior, will stand alongside Richard Kettleborough. Alex Wharf is appointed TV Umpire, with Chris Brown fulfilling fourth umpire duties.
Several officials have multiple assignments across the stage. Tucker and Nogajski will also stand together for the Sri Lanka versus Pakistan match in Kandy on February 28. Separately, Nogajski will partner with Nitin Menon for the England v Pakistan encounter on February 24.
South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock, based in Sri Lanka, is scheduled to officiate England”s fixtures against Sri Lanka on February 22 and New Zealand five days later.
The tournament”s surprise team, Zimbabwe, who defeated Sri Lanka and Australia to qualify, will begin their Super Eight campaign against the West Indies in Mumbai on February 23. Richard Illingworth and Jayaraman Madanagopal will oversee that contest.
Veteran umpire Kumar Dharmasena, who recently officiated his 50th T20 International, will preside over the West Indies v South Africa match on February 26 with Shahid Saikat, and the South Africa v Zimbabwe fixture on March 1 with Richard Illingworth.
Other key appointments include Wharf and Kettleborough for India’s match against Zimbabwe on February 26, and Gaffaney and Wharf for India”s final Super Eight game versus the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1. Paleker and Asif Yaqoob will be on-field for the Sri Lanka versus New Zealand tie in Colombo on February 25.
The four designated match referees for the Super Eight stage are Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson, and Javagal Srinath.
The 16-member umpiring panel includes Rodney Tucker, Paul Reiffel, Allahudien Paleker, Sam Nogajski, Nitin Menon, Adrian Holdstock, Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Richard Kettleborough, Chris Gaffaney, Alex Wharf, Chris Brown, Richard Illingworth, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Shahid Saikat, and Kumar Dharmasena.