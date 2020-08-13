SPSF and SST hold separate protests in Larkana

August 13, 2020

Larkana:Sindh Peoples Students Federation (SPSF), the student wing of ruling PPP in Sindh and Sindhi Shagird Tahreek (SST) members held two separate protest demonstrations at Jinnah Bagh on Thursday for removal of Sindh University (SU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Fateh Muhammad Burfat and against increase in fees, establishment of libraries in every taluka of Sindh, preparing proper smester policy for Law Colleges, schools and so forth, respectively.

The SPSF protest was held on the call of its provincial president Mansoor Ahmed Shahani and participated by district Larkana president Abdul Rahman Morio, Rafique Shah, Kashif Panhwar, Hameer Memon, Tarique Bhatti.

They said that educational institutions were closed in the province by the government due to coronavirus pandemic including SU and, they added, our provincial leadership called on VC and demanded withdrawal of increase in all fees including hostels, transport and he had assured that it would be withdrawn after consultation with the education minister but he did not honour his commitment and fees are now being recovered from the poor students which is not only unjust but a mental torture as well.

They said there is no justification or logic in charging fees when the university, its transport and hostels remained closed for six months and SU looked deserted then how poverty-stricken families could be burdened with such unlawful acts which will also bring bad name to our government.

They said unrest is being felt among the students due to such uncalled for acts and demanded removal of the VC without loss of further time and withdrawal of all fees even from the private universities and colleges.

The SST protesters included its deputy general secretary advocate Sajid Hussain Mahesar, Awami Tahreek president Haji Ali Hassan Vako, Atif Malah, Ali Gohar, Ali Shar and others who participated in the protest said while talking to media persons that libraries should be opened in every taluka headquarter of the province for the benefit of the students, entry tests for admission in universities for bachelors degree, masters and PHD should be held in every district, student-enemy policies should be abandoned, fees should be waived off, Shahnawaz Bhutto Library be opened, prepare proper semester policy in all law colleges of Sindh and introduction of semester system in schools and colleges across the province to improve education standard.

They said libraries are essential for today’s youth so that they could read there to build their future and career instead of wasting their precious time in other bad activities.

Related Posts