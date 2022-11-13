SSGC halts gas supply to industries

KARACHI: With the advent of the winter season, the gas crisis seems to have worsened as the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) halted gas supply to industries across Karachi.

“In adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the priority list, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all general industries from November 15 to February 28, 2023,” a statement issued by the gas company read.

It said the decision is aimed to meet the rising demand of domestic customers in Sindh and Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention here that all CNG stations in Sindh have already been shut down for two-and-half months due to gas shortage.