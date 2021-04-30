Islamabad, April 30, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has warned that the increasing Coronavirus cases will make the situation out of control for hospitals. In a video message on Friday, he urged the nation to take precautions to overcome this difficulty.

The President asked the public to wear face masks and follow SOPs during Ramazan, Taraweeh, Youm-e-Ali and Eid. He said as per directions of Ulema, elderly people should not go to mosques for offering Taraweeh.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Strict adherence of Covid SOPs must to avoid untoward situation: President appeared first on Official News Pakistan.