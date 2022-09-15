Supply of essential commodities being ensured on immediate basis to Sohbatpur: PM

Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said supply of fifteen tons of clean water and one hundred and fifty thousand mosquito nets is being ensured on immediate basis to Sohbatpur following his visit to the flood affected area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said water was provided to the area yesterday through helicopters and trucks and today more will be provided. The Prime Minister said twenty pumps will also reach Sohbatpur today to drain out the floodwater.

