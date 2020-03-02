Home » General, Official News
Supreme Court disposed of 128 cases in two days at Lahore
March 2, 2020
Islamabad, March 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Supreme Court Branch Registry, Lahore on 27.02.2020 and 28.02.2020 disposed of 128 cases out of 148 cases, fixed in two days.
For more information, contact:
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Constitution Avenue, G-5/2,
Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9220581-600
Fax: +92-51-9213452
Email: mail@supremecourt.gov.pk
Website: http://www.supremecourt.gov.pk
