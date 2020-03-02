National

Supreme Court disposed of 128 cases in two days at Lahore

March 2, 2020

Islamabad, March 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Supreme Court Branch Registry, Lahore on 27.02.2020 and 28.02.2020 disposed of 128 cases out of 148 cases, fixed in two days.

 

For more information, contact:

Supreme Court of Pakistan

Constitution Avenue, G-5/2,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9220581-600

Fax: +92-51-9213452

Email: mail@supremecourt.gov.pk

Website: http://www.supremecourt.gov.pk

