Syed Ali Gilani concerned about Mian Qayoom’s falling heath

January 30, 2020

Srinagar, January 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the heart attack suffered by the illegally detained President of the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mian Abdul Qayoom had been suffering from several ailments and the Indian government had kept him in Central Jail, Agra, India, where he was not being provided proper treatment.

He said that New Delhi had detained Kashmiri intellectuals, Hurriyat leaders and youth under a well-hatched conspiracy and appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and play role in their immediate release.

