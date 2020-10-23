TDAP webinar on Trade Laws and Business Related Regulatory Framework of Nigeria

Karachi, October 23, 2020 (PPI-OT):Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Trade and Investment Wing of the High Commission of Pakistan in Nigeria are organizing a webinar on trade and business related regulatory framework of Nigeria on 29th of October from 2:00 to 4:00 PM (PST) under the Look Africa Policy Initiative of the Ministry of Commerce. Leading speakers from Nigeria, Ministry of Commerce, State Bank of Pakistan, Engineering Development Board and Pakistan Business Council Dubai are invited to speak.

Webinar would provide an overview to Pakistani Business Community about various regulations and laws which govern the business environment of Nigeria. Mr Akin Sanda, a Nigerian consultant and expert in commercial and trade law of Nigeria, shall enlighten the participants about the Nigerian market.

Joint Secretary (Africa) Ministry of Commerce shall highlight Look Africa Policy of the Ministry of Commerce and its recent cooperation/engagements with the major African economies with special focus on Nigeria, which is an important member of Economic Community of West African Nations (ECOWAS).

State Bank of Pakistan would talk about banking channel issues being faced by exporters trading with the Africa region, as well as steps being taken by SBP to resolve those issues for giving boost to exports from Pakistan to Africa region.

Engineering Development Board, TIA Nigeria and Pakistan Business Council Dubai shall highlight major opportunities for Pakistani products in the Africa region and suggest a way forward for enhancing market share in this untapped but highly potential market.

TDAP has created link for webinar and extended invitations to more than 300 participants from different sectors. Representatives from REAP, PPMA, SIMAP, PSGMEA APFVA, PAAPAM, TMA, PRGMEA, ABAD and relevant Chambers and Associations have confirmed participation in the webinar. Leading companies of Pakistan particularly the firms which attended PATDC in Kenya in January 2020 have also assured their participation. IT and service sector companies are also already in the loop. The link and invitation card for attending the webinar is available on TDAP web portal. (www.tdap.gov.pk)

The above webinar is one of the series of webinars being organized by TDAP for awareness of exporters and enhancing exports of the country amid challenging times of covid-19.

