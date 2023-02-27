Tehreek-e-Labbaik stages rallies in Punjab towns against rising inflation

Toba-Tek-Singh: On the call of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a partial strike was observed in Toba Tek Singh and full strike in Gujra town on Monday against rising inflation.

In Toba Tek Singh, the party took to the streets to protest against the rising inflation. The strike, however, was rejected by the majority of traders as they continued their business. Addressing the workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik, the speakers said that the present government had not given any kind of relief to the people. Due to the increasing inflation, it has become difficult for a poor person to live, they said.

A protest rally was taken out in Gura and the town was completely shut down. The rally was held under the leadership of District Amir Tehreek-e-Labbaik Mohsin Rizvi. The rally began from Jhang Road and ended at Malkanwala Chowk.

The participants were holding placards and banners on which anti-government slogans were written. The participants of the rally also shouted slogans against the government. In some bazaars of the city, there were quarrels among the shopkeepers over the opening of their shops.