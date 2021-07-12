Telenor Pakistan and Wateen Telecom Partner to Connect 700+ Cell Sites

Islamabad, July 12, 2021 (PPI-OT):Wateen Telecom, the leading ICT and Fiber Infrastructure Company in Pakistan, has partnered with Telenor Pakistan to connect over 700 Telenor cell sites under the FTTT (Fiber to the Tower) initiative. In its journey to achieve optimum readiness for growing bandwidth demand and emerging technologies, Telenor Pakistan relies on Wateen as one of the major partners for a fiber-optic backbone to maintain over 6,000 km of its network across the country. Under this new initiative, Wateen will provide active capacity to Telenor Pakistan cell sites for faster connectivity and higher internet speed across 12 major cities. This technological alliance will play an instrumental role in improving customer experiences with increased network capacity and reliability for the telecom operator.

Adil Rashid, CEO Wateen Telecom, said on the occasion, “As an ambitious organization focusing strongly on delivering innovative solutions, Wateen is proud to align its vision with Telenor Pakistan, once again. This latest collaboration will ensure our partner’s customers get the best network experience in every aspect of daily life, whether at home or on the move.” Wateen’s FTTT technology will enable Telenor Pakistan to open up higher bandwidth transport capabilities, giving customers a smoother and faster internet experience, while ensuring uninterrupted data services.

The demand for data services has grown exponentially in Pakistan. In seven years, the broadband subscriber base has gone from 14 million to over 100 million. This surge in the subscriber base has catalysed the need for introducing initiatives like FTTT and Wateen is all set to embrace the next generation internet technology. With a growing need to meet increasing bandwidth requirements, the partnership will play a significant role in staying ahead of future consumer needs and will facilitate the goal of creating the infrastructure to further Pakistan’s digital revolution.

